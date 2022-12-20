A total of $16 million in federal funding has been approved for two stormwater management infrastructure projects in Fontana, according to a news release issued by Congresswoman Norma J. Torres (D-35th District).
The funds were included in the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA), which passed the U.S. Senate last week and went to President Biden to be signed into law.
The projects are located in the area of Cypress Avenue, Juniper Avenue, Foothill Boulevard, and Sierra Avenue.
Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren said the city appreciates the support of Torres in securing the funding for the two “critical” projects, which will “go a long way toward safeguarding our future.”
“These projects will provide environmental and public safety benefits to the City of Fontana for years to come,” Warren said.
In the bill, Torres (CA-35) secured authorization for federal assistance for six water development and infrastructure projects in the Inland Empire. In addition to Fontana, $40 million will go to Ontario and $27.5 million will be awarded to Rialto.
“I am delighted that the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 authorizes more than $84 million to invest in the Inland Empire’s water infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs and building more resilient communities in the process,” said Torres. “The six projects contained in this bill bring important federal resources and assistance to our region to promote access to clean water, reduce flooding, and address the extreme water shortages felt by our communities — something that impacts not just us in Southern California but across the nation.”
