Fontana has received more than $2.6 million in federal funding to help the city overcome difficulties caused by the coronavirus, Congresswoman Norma J. Torres (D-35th District) announced on July 2.
Overall, the inland Empire gained more than $9.6 million in federal funding that was included in the California state budget released by Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 29.
The funds were approved as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed by Congress in March.
“Californians continue to combat COVID-19, and federal resources play a key role in our efforts,” Torres said. “The CARES Act funding included in the budget Gov. Newsom announced this week will help state operations continue during the pandemic, providing vital services to people across our state, and securing paychecks for state employees. To date, I have announced more than $166 million in COVID relief for the Inland Empire since March, and I will continue delivering support for our community until coronavirus is behind us.”
Torres is a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, which allocates all federal funding, including for the CARES Act.
