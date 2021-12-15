The weather outside was stormy, but the forecast for many local residents who need low-cost housing was very sunny.
On Dec. 14, Jamboree Housing Corporation and local officials held a ribbon-cutting event for the grand opening of Sierra Fountains, an affordable housing development at the southwest corner of Sierra and Ramona avenues in Fontana.
Through a 57-year ground lease agreement with the Fontana Housing Authority, Jamboree transformed a 4.66-acre blighted lot, previously owned by San Gabriel Water Company, into 60 affordable apartment homes for working families.
The rain during the ceremony could not dampen the joy of the residents, who will pay about $435 to $1,210 in monthly rent, based on family size and income level.
Sierra Fountains offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in a trio of three-story buildings, Jamboree said in a news release.
The $23 million development features an approximately 5,000-square-foot community building that houses flexible recreational space, onsite management offices, kitchen facilities, and a computer lab where free onsite resident services will be provided to residents and available to the surrounding community.
Outdoor amenities include recreational space with a swimming pool, shaded tot lot, barbecue with dining areas, and a community garden. Each building has its own laundry facility as well as on-grade parking.
Special design consideration was given to match the neighboring architecture, influenced by the farmhouse style found throughout the city. The exterior of the buildings is a combination of stucco, HardiePanel siding, and stone veneer accents.
Juniper Elementary School borders the community to the west and the city center is located directly to the south.
In addition to the community space, the property will include a 3,000-square-foot health and wellness clinic as part of Jamboree’s new partnership with Cucamonga Valley Medical Group. The clinic will offer residents and community members access to health education classes, flu shots, immunization services, and sick childcare services. The health and wellness clinic is slated for completion in spring 2022.
Since 2001, Jamboree and the Fontana Housing Authority have partnered on seven communities, creating more than 350 affordable apartment homes.
