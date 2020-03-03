The City of Fontana has been awarded a $300,000 grant through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to increase resiliency during future Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.
Many local residents and officials expressed concerns about the difficulties which were caused by the shutoffs during some severe windstorms last year.
City officials submitted the grant application after the Nov. 13, 2019 PSPS community meeting to provide resources and protection during future PSPS events. City leaders will be developing a plan for the use of the funds based on needs identified during the outages that occurred in 2019.
The funds from the grant can be used for the following activities:
----- EQUIPMENT/SUPPLIES
• Generators/generator connection for facilities
• Generator fuel and fuel storage
• Emergency communications (handheld radios, signage, etc.)
• Public education materials and supplies focused on individual family preparedness for electric disruption
----- PLANS
• Continuous planning to protect individuals with access and functional needs to medical, transportation, and more
• One-time costs associated with identifying and equipping resource centers for the public to access during electrical disruptions.
For more information about the city's emergency management plans, visit ReadyFontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.