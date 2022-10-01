A 14-year-old Fontana girl has been reported missing for more than two weeks.
Mya Aguilar was last seen on Sept. 14, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
She is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown hair.
She was born on July 23, 2008.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Rialto Police Department at (909) 820-2550.
