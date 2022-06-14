A teenage girl from Fontana has been reported missing for close to two months, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Marsela Sandoval Gonzalez, 14, was last seen on April 17.
The girl is described as being Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Anyone who has information about her is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1 (800) 843-5678 or the Fontana Police Department at (909) 350-7700.
