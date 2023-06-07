Angeles Especiales Parent Support Group, based in Fontana, has been named the 2023 Nonprofit of the Year for Assembly District 50.
This honor highlights Angeles Especiales’s work to bring psycho-educational professionals and experts to teach parents of children with disabilities about special education, SSI, Medicaid, regional centers, inclusion and more, according to Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton).
“Twelve years ago I started a group to help parents who have kids and adults with special needs,” said Helen Neri, the founder and director of Angeles Especiales. “I never imagined this group could grow so much that we’d be recognized for doing what we are passionate about! Thanks to everyone who has helped us make Angeles Especiales the beautiful, united family it is today. Our families go through lots of challenges and we are always trying to make things better and brighter for them.”
Angeles Especiales was one of 24 nonprofits, including several from Fontana, that were applauded by Reyes during a celebration on June 2.
“My office received nearly 200 nominations for this year’s award,” said Reyes at the event. “Our distinguished finalists represent our region’s best! They have been recognized for showing their love for our communities and dedicating their lives to education, caring for the unhoused, protecting the rights of our veterans and workers, caring for vulnerable animals, taking in young mothers and more. We commend and thank them for their commitment and tenacity in providing these services.”
Back in April, Neri was also recognized by Reyes as one of the Inland Empire “Women of Distinction.”
----- ALL OF THE 2023 50th Assembly District Nonprofits of Distinction honored were:
• 360 Human Services
• American Association of University Women, Redlands Branch
• American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life
• American Red Cross of San Bernardino County, located in Rancho Cucamonga
• Angeles Especiales Parent Support Group, located in Fontana
• Autism Society Inland Empire
• Big Hearts for Little Hearts Guild, located in Loma Linda
• Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation
• Cats of San Bernardino
• Fontana Resources at Work
• Friends of the AK Smiley Public Library, Adult Literacy Program, located in Redlands
• Legal Aid Society of San Bernardino, Inc.
• Loma Linda University Church Pathfinders Club
• Mutts and Company Animal Rescue, Inc., located in Fontana
• Off the Chain Alliance
• PC4EJ, located in Bloomington
• Reaching New Heights Foundation, Inc.
• S.O.L. Center U.S.A.
• Smile America ABDI Foundation, located in Ontario
• The Brightest Star, Inc., located in Rialto
• The Eagle / Reaching the Unreachables
• The Love Program, located in San Bernardino
• The Unforgettables Foundation, located in Redlands
• YouthHope Foundation, located in Redlands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.