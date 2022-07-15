Fontana had 753 new coronavirus cases during the past week (July 9-15), according to San Bernardino County health officials.
However, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Fontana during the week.
Since the pandemic began in early 2020, Fontana has had a total of 76,714 cases and 774 deaths, the county’s COVID-19 website said.
Overall in the county, there have been 614,861 cases and 7,858 deaths over the past two years.
The recent increase in cases can be attributed to the new BA.5 sub-variant, which appears to be more contagious than previous variants.
Local residents are advised to get vaccinated, which the best way to prevent severe illness and death, officials said.
The county continues to offer free COVID-19 rapid testing and PCR testing resources at sbcovid19.com/testing.
Local state testing sites hosted by OptumServe in partnership with the California Department of Public Health are now offering free Test to Treat therapeutics for COVID-19.
The Test to Treat program provides access for patients who test positive for COVID-19 to receive a prescription oral anti-viral (Paxlovid or Molnupiravir) treatment at each test site. No proof of insurance is needed to receive a prescription of any antiviral medication.
Any concern about a patient’s medical needs or history are addressed by medical staff on site through telecommunication. To learn more about Test to Treat, visit sbcovid19.com/treatments-and-therapeutics-for-covid-19.
