Coronavirus-related cases and deaths are increasing in Fontana this summer, according to San Bernardino County health officials.
During the past week, there have been 860 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in Fontana as of July 8.
Fontana has had a total of 75,961 cases and 775 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020.
“Summer is great for spending time with friends and family, and enjoying the outdoors, but you still need to be safe. COVID-19 isn’t over,” said San Bernardino County Health Officer Michael A. Sequeira, MD.
Overall in the county, there have been 608,932 cases and 7,820 deaths over the past two years.
San Bernardino County may be getting close to peaking in the number of COVID-19 cases. However, the emergence of the new BA.5 sub-variant may delay the peak.
Dr. Sequeira warned that “this variant appears to be more contagious than previous variants and can cause reinfections as well.”
Due to the high transmission rate of the BA.5 variant, people still need to be careful and avoid congregate settings, he said. It is recommended to use a mask if crowds are unavoidable. This is even more important with the heat, as people will be inside much more than normal.
“We are seeing a rise in the number of COVID-related hospitalizations. However, they are flattening out. This is because of the large amount of immunity in the community,” said Dr. Sequeira, “Get a vaccine if you haven’t received one. Children ages 5 months to 6 years are now eligible for a vaccine. Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself and your family, even with the emergence of new variants.”
Residents are advised to stay home if they are feeling sick and to get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms, even if they are vaccinated.
The county continues to offer free COVID-19 rapid testing and PCR testing resources at sbcovid19.com/testing.
Local state testing sites hosted by OptumServe in partnership with the California Department of Public Health are now offering free Test to Treat therapeutics for COVID-19.
The Test to Treat program provides access for patients who test positive for COVID-19 to receive a prescription oral anti-viral (Paxlovid or Molnupiravir) treatment at each test site. No proof of insurance is needed to receive a prescription of any antiviral medication.
Any concerns about a patient’s medical needs or history are addressed by medical staff on site through telecommunication. To learn more about Test to Treat, visit sbcovid19.com/treatments-and-therapeutics-for-covid-19.
