With people throughout the United States having to deal with the rise in inflation, it’s no surprise that consumers have been struggling with paying down their credit card debt.
Apparently, that’s particularly true in Fontana, which had the eighth largest credit card debt increase of any large city in the country, according to a new Credit Card Debt Study by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
Overall in the U.S., consumers started 2023 by paying off a relatively low $24 billion in credit card debt. That is the second-smallest first-quarter paydown in the past 10 years, the study said.
“WalletHub is now projecting that U.S. consumers will end the year with $150 billion more credit card debt than they started with,” said Delaney Simchuk, a WalletHub analyst. “For context, we added just over $179 billion in 2022.”
The average household credit card balance was $9,654 at the beginning of 2023. That’s $2,566 below WalletHub’s projected breaking point for household finances, the study said.
In Fontana, the average household debt was $16,413. In the first quarter of 2023, the change in household debt in Fontana was $3,704.
Fontana was not alone among California cities with debt problems.
The WalletHub study said that Santa Clarita, California was No. 1 among all 182 U.S. cities that were studied nationwide with the largest household credit card increase at $4,779.
No. 2 on the dubious list was Moreno Valley, followed by Chula Vista, Riverside, and Glendale, all from California. Nampa, Idaho was sixth and North Las Vegas, Nevada was seventh, followed by Fontana. Rancho Cucamonga was 11th.
To see the entire WalletHub report, go to:
https://wallethub.com/edu/cc/credit-card-debt-study/24400
----- IN ADDITION to the debt study, WalletHub recently conducted a consumer survey to see what people think about Fed rate hikes, considering there’s a 31 percent chance of another Fed rate hike on June 14.
• Inflation impact: 35 percent of Americans say their credit score has been affected by inflation.
• Drowning in debt: 2 in 5 people say Fed rate hikes are forcing them into more debt rather than forcing them to pay off debt.
• Recession vulnerability: 56 percent of people say they are not financially prepared for a recession.
• Fed-fueled job insecurity: More than 1 in 4 Americans say their job is at risk if the Fed continues to raise interest rates.
To see more information about the consumer survey, go to:
https://wallethub.com/edu/sa/fed-rate-hike-survey/48053#survey
