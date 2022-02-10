The number of crimes reported in Fontana went down last year, according to statistics released by the Fontana Police Department.
In 2021, the total number of Part 1 (major) crimes was 3,154, a slight decrease from the 3,221 crimes that were reported in 2020.
This marked the fifth straight year that there had been a decline in the number of crimes in Fontana.
Police Chief Billy Green said in his annual report that there were 567 total crimes against persons (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault), which was 153 less than in 2019 and 99 fewer than in 2020.
In addition, there were 2,587 total crimes against property (burglary, arson, larceny, motor vehicle theft), which was 516 less than 2019 but 32 more than in 2020.
Three homicides occurred in Fontana in 2021, and all of them were solved, Green said. In 2020, there were eight homicides.
In his report, Green said that the Fontana P.D. received more than 85,000 calls into the 9-1-1 center for assistance. Police processed more than 18,000 reports and received 12,506 items of evidence into the Property Unit.
Additional information from the annual report:
----- FIELD SERVICES DIVISION
• The Internet Crimes Against Children/Fugitive Apprehension Team conducted more than 900 investigations, authored 513 search warrants, and arrested 121 suspects for possession, transmitting, and manufacturing child pornography.
• Detectives responded to more than 48 after-hour call-outs to handle complex and significant investigations.
• The Eagle-1 helicopter flew more than 811 hours in support of patrol officers.
• Patrol officers recovered more than 300 stolen vehicles.
• Responded to more than 119,000 calls for service.
----- SPECIAL OPERATIONS DIVISION
• The Narcotics Unit seized 949 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,284 kg of cocaine, 30 kg of heroin, 97 lbs (287,350 pills) of fentanyl, and 604 lbs of marijuana. Plus, 144 arrests were made and 32 firearms were taken from drug dealers.
• The Community Outreach and Public Engagement Unit (COPE) started a Play Date in the Park program in June and held three events. The unit also hosted five Coffee with a Cop events and hosted numerous other events/activities for the city’s youth and senior citizens.
• The Gang Unit seized 150 illegal guns from prohibited possessors and made 34 grand theft auto arrests.
• The Rapid Response Team made 278 arrests, seized 148 illegal guns, and recovered more than $713,000 in stolen property.
• The Multiple Enforcement Team made more than 821 arrests, conducted more than 2,000 field interviews, and made more than 1,000 citizen and business contacts.
• The Community Outreach and Support Team (COAST) was implemented in August and made 318 total contacts.
• The Traffic Unit conducted 16 DUI checkpoints and executed several street racing details.
• Animal Services responded to more than 6,500 calls for service.
