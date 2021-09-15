The number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise in Fontana for both adults and children, but the rate of the increase has slowed somewhat in recent weeks.
Fontana has had 44,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 560 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020, according to statistics provided by San Bernardino County as of Sept. 14.
In the county overall, there have been 338,392 cases and 4,999 deaths.
Within the boundaries of the Fontana Unified School District, there have been 39,011 community cases of COVID-19, and 5,475 youth (ages 5-19) have been infected over the past 18 months.
Because of concern over the highly contagious Delta variant, the Los Angeles Unified School District will require all students ages 12 and older to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 10, the district announced on Sept. 9.
But the FUSD is not implementing any vaccine mandates, the district said.
“We continue to provide COVID-19 testing throughout the district and encourage students, parents, staff, and community members to get vaccinated,” said Michael Garcia, the director of family and student engagement at the FUSD.
Information about making appointments for testing and vaccinations can be found at sbcovid19.com.
“We work closely with the San Bernardino County Public Health Department regarding COVID-19 updates, notifications, and requirements,” Garcia said. “For the latest information regarding COVID-19 in FUSD, we encourage our students, staff, and community to visit www.fusd.net.”
