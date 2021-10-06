The number of coronavirus cases in Fontana is still increasing, but at a slower pace than it was two months ago, health officials said.
As of Oct. 6, Fontana has had 45,474 COVID-19 cases and 575 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Overall, San Bernardino County has had 346,964 cases and 5,190 deaths.
The Delta variant fueled a surge in cases in August, but an increase in the vaccination rate has helped contain the surge. New cases, deaths, and hospitalizations have all gone down over the past month.
The percentage of county residents ages 12 and older who are fully vaccinated has risen above 56 percent, the county said.
Health officials are urging all eligible residents to become vaccinated, because statistics have shown that vaccination greatly reduces the likelihood of death or hospitalization.
The Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana, accepts vaccination appointments Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. for all individuals ages 12 and over who live or work in San Bernardino County.
For more information or to make a vaccination appointment, visit sbcovid19.com.
