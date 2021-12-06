Fontana has had a total of 47,207 confirmed coronavirus cases and 631 deaths as of Dec. 6, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Overall in San Bernardino County, there have been 366,471 cases and 5,961 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began early last year.
There has been an increase in the number of new cases in recent weeks.
Health officials are urging all residents to get vaccinated, because the vaccines have proven to be highly effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
The Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana, accepts vaccination appointments Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. for individuals 5 years or older who live or work in San Bernardino County.
For more information or to make a vaccination appointment, visit sbcovid19.com.
