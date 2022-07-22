The number of new coronavirus cases increased in Fontana during the past week, according to updated information provided by San Bernardino County health officials.
During the seven-day period ending on July 22, there were 1,037 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Fontana.
This reflected a rise from the 753 new cases that had been reported during the previous seven-day period ending July 15.
Since the pandemic began in early 2020, Fontana has had a total of 77,751 cases and 777 deaths, the county’s COVID-19 website said.
Overall, cases in San Bernardino County have risen sharply this month and now total 622,792 as of July 22. There have been 7,870 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
Local residents are advised to get vaccinated, which is the best way to prevent severe illness and death, officials said.
The county continues to offer free COVID-19 rapid testing and PCR testing resources at sbcovid19.com/testing.
Local state testing sites hosted by OptumServe in partnership with the California Department of Public Health are now offering free Test to Treat therapeutics for COVID-19.
The Test to Treat program provides access for patients who test positive for COVID-19 to receive a prescription oral anti-viral (Paxlovid or Molnupiravir) treatment at each test site. No proof of insurance is needed to receive a prescription of any antiviral medication.
Any concerns about a patient’s medical needs or history are addressed by medical staff on site through telecommunication. To learn more about Test to Treat, visit sbcovid19.com/treatments-and-therapeutics-for-covid-19.
