During the past year, some cities in California have unfortunately been affected by large increases in crime — and homicides in particular.
However, that has not been the case in Fontana, according to Police Chief Billy Green.
Green said during a message to the City Council this summer that the huge spikes seen in other municipalities did not take place in Fontana, where the crime rate has remained relatively stable — and in fact it decreased in September.
From September of 2020 to September of this year, Part 1 (major) crimes went down from 232 to 213 in the city, Green said. Crimes of violence dropped from 54 to 46 and property crimes declined from 178 to 167.
Green praised Fontana’s residents as well as the Fontana P.D. employees for their efforts in assisting with safety in the community.
Overall, the number of calls for service went down from 10,030 to 9,974 in September of this year compared to last year.
However, the number of arrests went up from 504 to 625, a 24 percent increase.
In addition, the number of traffic accidents increased from 229 to 259. Injury accidents went up from 41 to 48 and non-injury accidents rose from 188 to 211.
----- GREEN also provided statistics that showed that crime in Fontana went down overall in September compared to the previous month of August. Here are the comparisons:
Murder — zero in September, zero in August
Rape — 3 in September, 4 in August
Robbery — 13 in September, 17 in August
Assault — 30 in September, 30 in August
Burglary — 27 in September, 34 in August
Larceny — 102 in September, 137 in August
Motor vehicle theft — 38 in September, 64 in August
----- POLICE also let residents know who they can contact for information.
The city is divided into four areas (called “beats”) for police purposes (these areas are not geographically the same as the City Council representation districts), and each beat has an area commander.
• Beat 1 — all area north of the Route 210 Freeway:
Area commander is Lieutenant Carlo Granillo — email cgranillo@fontana.org or call (909) 350-7716
• Beat 2 — all area south of the 210 Freeway and north of Foothill Boulevard:
Area commander is Lieutenant Brian Binks — email jbinks@fontana.org or call (909) 356-7142
• Beat 3 — all area south of Foothill and north of the Interstate 10 Freeway:
Area commander is Lieutenant Raul Fileto — email rfileto@fontana.org or call (909) 854-8161
• Beat 4 — all area south of the 10 Freeway:
Area commander is Lieutenant Doug Imhof — email dimhof@fontana.org or call (909) 350-7707
----- FOR MORE information regarding specific geographical crime data, visit www.crimemapping.com and enter the zip code. Also:
• The Police Department information line is (909) 350-7740.
• The Police Department Dispatch non-emergency line is (909) 350-7700.
• For anonymous crime reporting, call (909) 356-TIPS to leave a recorded message.
• To report graffiti on city property, call (909) 350-GONE.
• To contact the office of Chief Green, email bgreen@fontana.org or call (909) 350-7702.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.