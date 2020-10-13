Fontana has several mail ballot drop-off locations for the November election, officials said.
All registered voters in San Bernardino County will shortly be receiving their vote-by-mail ballot, if they have not already. Each ballot is tracked when it is mailed, received, and counted through the Secretary of State’s “Where’s My Ballot” tracking system.
Voters can drop off their ballot at the following locations in Fontana:
• City Clerk's Office at City Hall (8353 Sierra Avenue)
• Department of Motor Vehicles (8026 Hemlock Avenue)
• Fontana Superior Court (17780 Arrow Boulevard)
• Fontana Unified School District, outside the School Police Department (9680 Citrus Avenue)
• Sierra Lakes Marketplace (16685 Sierra Lakes Parkway).
The voter registration deadline is Oct. 19, and the deadline to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 27.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
For those wanting to vote in person, polling places will be open for four days -- Saturday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 3. The polling places are listed on the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters website at www.SBCountyElections.com.
