The Fontana Herald News is celebrating its 100th year of operation in 2023.
The first edition of Fontana’s hometown newspaper was issued on June 7, 1923, exactly 10 years after the township of Fontana was dedicated in 1913.
Today, the Herald News is printed weekly and online by Century Group Media, which is owned by Jerry Bean. It is the oldest continuously operating business in the city.
“We want to continue to serve the people of Fontana with our local news coverage,” said Russell Ingold, the paper’s editor.
The Herald News was created by Cornelius DeBakcsy, who started the tiny publication in his own home and later developed it into a prominent periodical which earned state and national recognition.
DeBakcsy compiled and published the vast majority of significant information regarding Fontana's early history, particularly during the small town's rise as a major agricultural producer in the 1920s and ‘30s. He served as the original editor and publisher for many years prior to his death in 1947.
The Herald's office was in DeBakcsy's home until 1931, when the printing plant was moved into a former bank building in downtown Fontana. In the early 1940s, a new building was constructed at Sierra Avenue and Spring Street, where the paper remained until 2000.
The paper is now located at 16981 Foothill Boulevard, Suite F. The phone number is (909) 822-2231 and the website is www.fontanaheraldnews.com.
Additional articles about the history of the Herald News as well as the City of Fontana will be published in the upcoming months. Persons interested in contributing historical or current information can send an email to ringold@fontanaheraldnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.