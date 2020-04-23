The Fontana Herald News wants to celebrate the accomplishments of seniors who are graduating from local schools.
Every week, the Herald News will publish photos with the seniors' names and any additional information (such as special honors or scholarships) on the newspaper website as well as in the printed edition.
Interested persons can send the information to ringold@fontanaheraldnews.com.
This is a free service provided by the Herald News.
Some of the seniors can now be seen in the "News" and "Sports" sections of the website.
