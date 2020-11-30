The Fontana Herald News office building remains closed to the public, but the newspaper is still open for business and all employees can be contacted by email.

To reach Editor Russell Ingold, email ringold@fontanaheraldnews.com

For display advertising, email Eddie Figueroa at efigueroa@fontanaheraldnews.com

For legal advertising, email Christina Rocha at legals@fontanaheraldnews.com

For classified advertising, email Connie Mendoza at cmendoza@fontanaheraldnews.com

The Herald News is continuing its mission to serve the Fontana community.

