Two schools from Fontana achieved top honors at the USA Spirit Nationals in Anaheim during the weekend of Feb. 14-16.
Fontana High School's cheerleaders earned the title of national champions in the Co-Ed Varsity Show Cheer Non-Tumbling Novice Division, while the Summit High School squad captured the title in the Large Co-Ed Advanced Division.
Fohi cheer coach Debby Tseng said she was extremely proud of the way the Steelers rose to the top in only their second year of competing at the nationals.
"Last year we took sixth place, and for us to go from sixth to first is really incredible," Tseng said.
Fohi overcame two very talented teams, West Valley and La Habra, to claim the No. 1 spot, she said.
Tseng knew the Steelers were developing their potential after taking second place in the CIF Southern Section competition in 2019.
The team, comprised of 14 students (12 female and two male), was motivated by the inspiring words of senior Umberto Polanco, Tseng said.
She also credited the work of assistant coaches Essence Murphy and Ashley Petit-Frere.
----- MEANWHILE, the Summit team took first place in the highest division at the USA Nationals. It was the sixth time that coach Jesse Cerda's SkyHawks had been varsity champions at the Anaheim event.
Earlier in February, Summit won two awards at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship in Florida, the most prestigious cheerleading competition in the country.
At that event, the SkyHawks won the national title in the Large Co-Ed Game Day Division, and they also took sixth place in the Traditional Show Cheer Medium Co-Ed Division.
