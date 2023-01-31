The Fontana High School cheerleading squad took first place at the Sharp cheer competition in January.
The Steeler team did a great job in the overall competition and also brought home some additional awards.
The Steelers earned the first-place trophy for their stunts in addition to achieving first, second, and third place honors for their jumps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.