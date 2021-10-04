While Fontana High School’s newest career technical education (CTE) instructor, Lamar Hanger, guides students in developing carpentry skills in the classroom, his own expertise will be showcased across the United States on the television show “Tough As Nails,” which will air on Wednesday, Oct. 6 on CBS.
A 32-year member of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters (SWRCC), Hanger brings versatile experience in construction, welding, metal-stud framing, and lath to his new position in the Fontana Unified School District. Following a successful teaching stint through the apprenticeship program at SWRCC, Hanger was inspired to bring the union’s existing education program, Career Connections, to Fohi.
Career Connections is a CTE program that provides students with a practical STEM education, supported by a state- and district-approved curriculum that features projects and hands-on learning.
After completing the program, Fohi students are given entry to SWRCC’s debt-free apprenticeship programs, where young carpenters can increase their earning potential and receive a trade certificate from both the state of California and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.
“These kids are hungry for knowledge,” Hanger said. “I’m going to help them connect with people in the field and give them the skills to succeed in a career with great benefits. And the students are excited; I teach them professional construction math and they say I make it fun! I’m excited to be part of the Fohi family and to share my experience through teaching.”
Hanger’s expertise as a carpenter was recognized when he was contacted by “Tough As Nails,” a competition series for working-class professionals across the U.S. The competition includes individual and team challenges, in which Hanger participated in an attempt to win the grand prize of $200,000.
Hanger also provided the CBS crew with a tour of Fohi’s Construction Career Connections/Woodshop and equipment, showcasing the resources available to FUSD students.
Not allowed to reveal if he was crowned “Tough As Nails” champion, Hanger urged viewers to watch the show and to support SWRCC programs. In the meantime, Hanger said he is delighted to start inspiring Fohi’s students in their pursuit of academic and professional success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.