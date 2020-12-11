Fontana High School has been designated as a Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (MCJROTC) Naval Honor School for the 14th time, recognizing the program’s continued legacy of excellence and success in cultivating young leaders.
Awarded by the Commanding General of the Marine Corps Training and Education Command, the 2019-20 Naval Honor School distinction celebrates top-performing MCJROTC programs in the U.S.
“MCJROTC is not just about creating cadets -- it’s about creating a sense of community on campus, inspiring our students to become leaders and instilling skills for lifelong success,” Fontana High School Assistant Principal Joe Malatesta said. “Our MCJROTC students are always ready to pitch in and help out however they can on campus. We’re proud of all they’ve accomplished and thrilled to receive the Naval Honor School designation, which speaks to the consistent strength and standards of our program.”
Founded in 1991, Fohi's MCJROTC program aims to strengthen students’ character, help form self-discipline habits, and provide leadership experience while also engaging students in activities such as marksmanship, color guard, drill team, community service and more. Students can join as early as their freshman year, taking courses that satisfy various graduation requirements.
As Fohi's MCJROTC courses transitioned to state-mandated distance learning for 2020-21, instructors have focused on fostering strong citizenship and leadership skills, as well as building camaraderie among students.
Its status as a Naval Honor School allows the MCJROTC unit to nominate cadets for the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Military Academy. The nomination from Fohi's MCJROTC instructors carries equal weight as a letter of recommendation from a member of the U.S. House of Representatives or U.S. Senate.
Programs are selected as Naval Honor School designees based on several criteria, including cadet citizenship; percentage of cadets involved in student government organizations; number of cadets active in school activities and clubs; number of community service hours for the unit as a whole and per cadet; number of organizations assisted by the unit in hosted activities/competitions; and scholastic achievements, including the number of academic awards and scholarships earned by cadets.
MCJROTC units were also measured by participation in public affairs events, drill team competitions, rifle team competitions, physical fitness team competitions, Raiders, CyberPatriot, and field trips.
“The MCJROTC program is one of Fontana High School’s many successful programs, providing students with foundational insight into military service, inspiring camaraderie and dedication to service, and empowering students to become leaders on and off-campus,” Fontana Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “Congratulations to Fontana High School’s MCJROTC instructors and students on their well-deserved Naval Honor School distinction.”
