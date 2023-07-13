The Fontana High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC Marksmanship team completed its most successful year ever, capturing fourth place at the 2023 CMP National Three-Position Air Rifle Championship. The team was led by Class of 2023 graduate Ashley Padilla, who won $1,500 in scholarships during the competition. Pictured are Alma Negrete, LtCol. R.D. Meelarp, Yaira Castro, Padilla, Stephanie Mendoza and MSgt. W.K. Harkley. (Contributed photo by FUSD)