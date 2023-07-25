A junior at Fontana High School has received a major honor from the Young Marines, a national youth organization.
YM/GySgt Johnathan Lopez of San Bernardino Valley Young Marines was named one of the top 10 graduates of the 2023 National Leadership Academy - Advanced Leadership School (ALS) held in San Pedro.
Young Marines gathered from throughout the country and were trained from July 8-15 in a number of different areas. Their individual and collective goals were to develop their leadership, mentorship, and management skills while competing in physical challenges and being evaluated on their knowledge, skills, and abilities.
Lopez plans to attend college and medical school with the goal of becoming a radiologist.
“One important thing that I learned attending this ALS is how I should personally mentor the Young Marines depending on their leadership styles and abilities,” Lopez said. “I really enjoyed how I was able to work well with the rest of the students and implement the skills I learned. Not only to help in the Young Marines, but to help me become a leader in my community as well.”
“YM/GySgt Lopez is a phenomenal Young Marine who always gives his best for his unit and others,” said Unit Commander Alexander Perucho. “He always has a positive outlook on life and finds ways to improve any form of instruction. Without a doubt, he will succeed in whatever avenue he decides to pursue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.