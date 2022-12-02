Fontana High School’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (MCJROTC) Raider teams and Drill teams delivered show-stopping performances during the fifth annual Santiago High School Raiders and seventh annual Santiago Drill competition on Nov. 5, continuing the program’s successful streak as it seeks to capture a national championship.
Fohi’s two Raider teams earned the first-place overall award, as well as first place for the circuit physical fitness challenge, first- and second-place trophies for the speed orienteering challenge, first place for the top female physical fitness event, first- and second-place awards for the litter carry challenge, and second place for the single rope bridge.
The Drill team, consisting of 10 students, brought home first place for the Unarmed Regulation Drill and second place for the Unarmed Inspection.
In total, 22 students make up the fierce FOHI MCJROTC teams.
“We are very competitive at local, regional and national levels,” Senior Marine Instructor Lieutenant Colonel R.D. Meelarp said. “We are the teams to beat.”
The meet, hosted by Santiago’s Air Force JROTC program, brings teams from around the area to compete and test their skills in competitive events, such as the precision-driven drill phases, the color guard showcases, and the inspection phase of the competition.
“We have a lot more involvement this year; we have our first real drill team competing since pre-COVID,” LtCol Meelarp said. “We have a solid marksmanship team, and our goal is to win the national championship.”
Students are busy preparing for a Marksmanship competition in Arizona on Dec. 10 and another Drill and Raiders competition on Dec. 17.
Earlier this year, Fohi was one of four high schools in the U.S. to receive designation as a Marine Corps Reserve Association (MCRA) Honor Unit, demonstrating the JROTC program’s continued success in training students to become leaders in their communities.
“Our Fontana High School MCJROTC students continue to excel and set the bar even higher for themselves and their competitors,” Fontana Unified School District Interim Superintendent Juan M. López said. “We are incredibly proud of Fontana High’s MCJROTC program for preparing our students for excellence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.