A house in Fontana was heavily damaged by a fire on March 7, but all residents were able to escape and no injuries were reported, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 10:32 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 8300 block of Juniper Avenue in the central area of the city.
"Units arrived to find heavy smoke from a home's attic," said Public Information Officer Mike McClintock. "Crews initiated an attack inside and utilized vertical ventilation to help suppress the fire."
The blaze was knocked down in about 25 minutes.
The Fire Department was on scene with four engines, one truck, one squad, a battalion chief, and an investigator.
The fire's cause/origin is under investigation, McClintock said.
