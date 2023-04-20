A Fontana home was damaged by a fire on April 20, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 15500 block of Pine Avenue after 9-1-1 callers said that a living room of a singe-story, single-family residence was on fire.
Crews arrived in less than four minutes and quickly initiated an aggressive attack, working to limit the fire’s spread through the home. Firefighters simultaneously completed a fire attack, primary search and ventilation operations, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Within 15 minutes of arrival, the fire was knocked down and all searches of the home were complete. All searches came up negative.
The Red Cross was requested to assist those displaced by the fire.
One firefighter received minor burns during firefighting operations. He was treated at a local hospital and has been released. No civilians were injured.
The incident was under investigation.
