(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
----- MARINE PRIVATE FIRST CLASS EUGENE W. SANFORD
Mr. and Mrs. E.S. Sanford of Valley Blvd, Fontana, were notified in the second week of October, 1944, that their son, Marine Private First Class Eugene W. Sanford, was killed in action in World War II.
Marine Lieutenant General Commandant A.A. Vandergrift’s letter to the Sanfords said:
“Deeply regret to inform you that your son, Marine Private First Class Eugene W. Sanford, died of wounds received in action in the performance of his duty and service to the country. No information available at present regarding disposition of remains. Temporary burial in locality where death occurred probable. You will be promptly furnished any additional information received. To prevent possible aid to our enemies do not divulge the name of his ship or station. Please accept my heartfelt sympathy.”
It was later determined that Sanford was lost at sea and his body was never recovered.
PFC Sanford was raised in and attended schools in Billings, Montana and from there enlisted in the Marines in December 1941, immediately after the Dec. 7 Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Upon completion of his training and before deployment, he spent his furlough with his aunt and uncle in Fontana, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Fisher of Ceres Street. At the same time, his parents moved to Fontana from Montana and established their home here. His parents then took over the management of Everybody’s Café on Valley Boulevard.
PFC Sanford was sent to the South Pacific and took part in the battles of Guadalcanal and the Gilbert Islands and was then sent to Australia, where he met his future wife, Janet Leonard of Melbourne. They were married on April 24, 1943, and shortly thereafter he left Australia and was sent back into the theater of war, where he met his death.
In one of the many letters to his parents, he expressed optimism that he would be home by Christmas, 1944 and that his new wife would soon be coming to the Fontana to stay with them until he returned. Unfortunately, Sanford was killed in action not long thereafter. He was officially declared dead on Sept. 7, 1944.
For his service, Sanford was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon Badge, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal.
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in World War II, Korea, Vietnam or the War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
