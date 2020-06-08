U.S. Army Air Corps Flight Officer Raymond D. McCurdy Jr., 24, married Margery Ray Clark in his bride’s parent’s home in Phoenix on Dec. 27, 1945. The couple then honeymooned in Salt Lake City, UT.
A short two months later, he was killed in a plane crash in South Korea on Feb. 28, 1946. Although World War II ended six months earlier, his untimely death was considered a WWII casualty.
McCurdy, who enlisted on Dec. 14, 1943 at Shepherd Field, Wichita Falls, was born in Long Beach but lived in Fontana for 20 years. He attended local schools and graduated from Chaffey High School.
He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and received his preflight training at Coe College, Iowa. Prior to deployment to Japan in January 1946, he was stationed in Santa Ana, CA and then Phoenix, AZ, followed by Kearns, UT, where he awaited his deployment orders.
He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond McCurdy Sr. of Fontana. He was also survived by Fontanans Mrs. Jean Ritchfield (sister), Mrs. Josephine Ritter (sister) and younger brother Kenneth McCurdy.
McCurdy is buried in the Hawaii Punchbowl WWII Cemetery.
