U.S. Army Corporal Haskell Lee Owens was born in 1916 or ‘17 in Bloomington, Arkansas.
In 1935 he moved he moved to Fontana with his parents Mr. and Mrs. Henry Buell Owens, where records showed various addresses on Rt. 3, Banana Street and North Maple Street.
He enlisted in the Army on Dec. 19, 1940, 11 1/2 months before the onset of World War II. At the age of 23, he was killed in Manilla, the Philippines on May 8, 1942 while guarding the mouth of Manilla Bay when stationed at Fort Drum.
He was assigned to the 59th Coast Artillery Regiment at the time of his death. His ultimate Commanding Officer in the Philippines was General Douglas MacArthur, who was forced to abandon the Philippines as a result of the Japanese onslaught there earlier in the war.
Before joining the service, Owens was employed by the Fontana Farms Company as a farm hand with an annual income of $800 for a 48-hour work week.
The 1940 Census showed Corporal Haskell was a 23-year old single man and had completed the 8th grade. Later that year, contrary to the information in the 1940 census, his enlistment papers show Haskell having finished two years of high school before enlisting in the Army Coast Artillery Corps on Dec. 12, 1940 instead of Dec. 19.
The oldest of seven children, he was survived by his parents, Henry and Esther Owens and siblings Lois, Russell, Doren, Harold B., Robyn and Edna Ruth Owens. Corporal Owens is buried in Fort McKinley, Bonifacio, Manilla, the Philippines.
For his service and ultimate sacrifice, Owens was awarded the Purple Heart, WWII Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Army Good Conduct Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal.
