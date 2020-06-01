(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
----- U.S. ARMY SGT. CLAUDE E. FEASTER
On Feb. 29, 1944, U.S. Army Sgt. Claude E. Feaster, 26, of Fontana was killed in action on the Italian front during World War II. Word of his death was not reported in newspapers until April 22, 1944.
Born in Missouri, Sgt. Feaster lived in Fontana from November 1936 until enlisting in the Army on Dec. 3, 1941, just four days before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He was survived by his parents, father J.F. Feaster, who lived on West Foothill Boulevard; his mother, of Pepper Street, Mrs. Ira Byers, and his sister, Mrs. O.H. Harbit, of Athol Street.
Prior to enlisting, Feaster was employed for two years as a foreman in the egg candling department at Swift & Co.
Feaster took basic training at Ft. Ord, in Monterrey, CA, and received specialized training at Camp Pickett in Virginia.
Feaster entered the African theatre of war in November, 1942, where he fought in the First Infantry Division, also known as “The Big Red One.”
He survived the entire North Africa campaign and was almost all the way across Sicily when he was injured and hospitalized for 42 days, earning his first Purple Heart.
After recuperating, Feaster was sent back to the Italian front, where he was once again wounded and hospitalized, earning his second Purple Heart.
Offered a furlough to go home and recover, Feaster refused, saying he did not want to abandon his Army buddies. Twenty-six days later, he earned his third Purple Heart when he was killed in battle in Italy.
In addition to his three Purple Hearts, Feaster earned the World War II Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the Army Presidential Unit Citation and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
