(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
Army Private Manuel L. Vega of Pepper Street and a native Fontanan was killed in action on the European front on Sept. 26, 1944 in the province of Lorraine, France and was buried in the American Cemetery there.
Later, in 1949, news reports seem to indicate that Private Vega’s remains were returned to his parents and a Catholic Mass and Military Burial was conducted for him in 1949, five years after he was killed. Veterans of the Spanish American War served as pall bearers.
Private Vega was born on Jan. 28, 1924 and was just 19 years old when killed. He attended Fontana schools and then Chaffey High School.
He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Constantina Vega, who came to Fontana in 1919. Mr. Vega was employed by the Fontana Union Water Company. He also had four brothers and two sisters.
Pvt. Vega was drafted into the Army in January 1943 and trained in Arkansas before being sent overseas in June 1944.
In the same San Bernardino Sun news article announcing his induction were announcements that Fontana men with the following well-known last names were also being drafted: Ladner, Loza, Jahn, Demmer, Lugo, Dodson, Micallef and Cecil Sansome and Eugene Horn, both of whom were among the 22 Fontanans killed in World War II. In other words, three young men from Fontana, all drafted on the same day in January 1943, would die in the war.
Vega was part of the expeditionary force that invaded France and was killed in action a short four months after induction.
In another eerie coincidence, the San Bernardino Sun news article announcing Vega’s death and him being awarded the Purple Heart also included a short comment about another well-known fellow Fontanan, Pvt. Anthony (Tony) Rotolo, who received the Purple Heart for injuries he received on Jan. 9, 1945.
Vega’s brother, Rudi, joined the Army in July 1944 and was a paratrooper stationed at Ft. Benning, GA when his brother Manuel was killed.
Vega earned the Purple Heart, the WWII Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the Army Unit Citation and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
Rosary was conducted at Ingold Chapel on May 5, 1945 and Mass was celebrated the next day at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church in Fontana, with the Rev. Fr. James Prusinski officiating. Ingold Chapel of Fontana was in charge of the arrangements. Military graveside services were also held that day at Mountain View Cemetery in San Bernardino.
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
