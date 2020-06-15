(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
Navy Ensign Cecil George Sansome’s public history is somewhat baffling in that research found at least a dozen short newspaper articles about his high school leadership abilities and awards, yet very little is found about his military experience.
What we DO know is that Ensign Sansome was born in Long Beach on April 28, 1924 and lived in Fontana for 20 years at 548 So. Date Street.
He was a leader of the local high school 4H Club, a member of the Fontana Boy’s Band, a graduate of Chaffey High School, and was attending Chaffey College when he entered the service.
The San Bernardino Sun reported that he last visited his parents on June 7, 1944. He was killed on Sept. 21, 1945, a little more than a month after Japan surrendered in August 1945. Army brass reported he was in a plane crash in Beaufort, South Carolina while “in the line of duty in an area familiarization flight.” He is considered a World War II casualty.
One can only imagine the grief suffered by his family members, who believed their son was a WWII survivor, only to later learn he was killed after the war ended.
Ensign Sansome was survived by his parents, George David Sansome and Hazel Marie Comstock, and sisters Betty and Corrine (who were also active in the local 4H Club) as well as grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Comstock of Fontana and Mrs. Sarah Sansome of Compton.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Sept. 27, 1945 at Fontana Community Church. Ensign Sansome is buried in Colton in the Montecito Memorial Park Cemetery. His mother’s name, Comstock, is familiar to this writer as a long-time Fontana family name.
Coincidentally, Sansome was inducted on the same day as Fontanan Eugene K. Horn, who was also killed in the war. Further, other Fontana inductees listed on that day in a San Bernardino Sun article on Dec. 20, 1942 included familiar Fontana names such as Ray Micallef, Jose Lugo, Fred Willis Jr. and a man whom this writer believes is his all-time favorite teacher, from Fontana Jr. High School, Earl S. Davis.
(On a personal note, Earl Davis was my ninth grade history teacher, baseball coach and eighth grade student council advisor. When I began teaching in 1974, Mr. Davis was such a great influence on me that I also became a ninth grade history teacher, baseball coach and student council advisor.)
