After three years of research and writing, the 318-page, full color book, “FONTANA HONOR ROLL – Our Local Heroes,” is in print.
The book will be available for sale to the public on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the Fontana Veterans Day event to be held at the Miller Park Amphitheater.
Written by 64-year Fontana resident and Vietnam-era Army veteran Bill Freeman, the book details the lives and deaths of the 53 men with Fontana connections who died, and the six men taken as Prisoners of War while in service to the United States during World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Global War on Terror.
The book also includes background stories on all four wars and the terrorist and dictatorial leaders responsible for causing these wars. Additionally, it includes the U.S. Department of State’s abridged 2022 Annual Threat Assessment as well as a short segment on the 661 men and women from Fontana who served during WWII.
As part of their Americanism Project, members of the Fontana Exchange Club printed the first 100 books. Sales of those books will be used to print additional books for free distribution to veterans organizations, needy individual veterans, high school libraries and social studies classes, the Lewis Library and Technology Center, and the Fontana Historical Society, among others. “Every one book purchased allows the project to print two more books, and then four, and so on,” Freeman said.
One book sells for $45.61, including tax. Shipping anywhere in the U.S. adds $7.85. for a total of $53.11; however, many pre-sales purchasers have opted for the combined $125 book purchase/donation. “By choosing this option, purchasers receive one book with no sales tax or shipping costs, and the remaining amount is used to print six more books for use with our target audiences,” Freeman said.
Individuals who want to purchase the book and can’t attend the Nov. 11 event may contact the author at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.
The Veterans Day ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Miller Amphitheater. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the nearby Steelworkers’ Auditorium. All interested persons are invited to attend.
