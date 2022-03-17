The Fontana Honor Roll Open House and Traveling Exhibit will take place on Saturday, March 19.
The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 7526 Alder Avenue, across the street from Alder Middle School.
After months of planning and preparation, attendees now have the opportunity to view photo and biographical displays of the 58 men with Fontana ties who died or who were Prisoners of War during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the Global War on Terror.
Additionally, free American flag lapel pins, flags and stickers will be given to the first 300 attendees.
Veteran pins will be given to the first 50 veterans.
Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy patriotic music presentations by Kaiser and Summit High School choral groups, as well as music performed by members of the community. Further, refreshments will be provided free of charge to all attendees, while supplies last.
Copies of the draft and almost-completed 250-page manuscript about the lives and deaths of most of the 58 honorees will be available for guests’ perusal. Demonstrations of how to find one’s own family history will also be given in the on-site Family History Library.
“The Fontana Honor Roll Organizing Committee planned this event for all interested individuals, including children and youth old enough to comprehend the sacrifices these men made in order for us to enjoy our constitutional freedoms,” said Bill Freeman, founder of the committee. “Please join us. These heroes died for us. Please, let us not forget them.”
For more information, call Freeman at (951) 505-4114.
