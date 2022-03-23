The Fontana Honor Roll Organizing Committee held an open house on March 19 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Alder Avenue.
Attendees had the opportunity to view photo and biographical displays of the 58 men with Fontana ties who died or who were Prisoners of War during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the Global War on Terror.
The event also included musical performances by choral groups from Kaiser and Summit high schools.
The committee has three main goals:
• Building individual monuments in downtown Fontana for every service member with Fontana ties who died or were POWs while in service to the United States;
• Educating the public about these honorees by taking the Fontana Honor Roll Traveling Exhibit to community events and every high school in Fontana;
• Publishing a book with extensive information about every honoree.
Fontana resident Bill Freeman is coordinating this effort and is seeking assistance from community members. For more information, call Freeman at (951) 505-4114.
