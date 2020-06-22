(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
Born on May 23, 1920 in Wilburton, Oklahoma, Army Air Corps 1st Lt. Richard P. Poe enlisted in the Army in 1939 about the time World War II began in Europe but two years before the United States would enter the war.
Poe was an enlisted man (private or corporal) stationed in Honolulu when the Japanese invaded Pearl Harbor. Originally, he served in the Army at Fort Armstrong, Honolulu. Fort Armstrong was a Coast artillery fort built in Honolulu in 1907. On Nov. 15, 1941, just three weeks before Pearl Harbor was attacked, the Honolulu Star-Bulletin newspaper published a short story along with then-corporal Poe’s photo, with the heading “Up The Golden Ladder,” in which it said:
“Corporal Richard P. Poe. Company clerk for the depot detachment, has upon the recommendation of his organization, Capt. Joseph F. Hunt, been appointed to sergeant.”
Sgt. Poe later transferred to the Army Air Corps as a gunner. He returned to the U.S. in 1943 and underwent Army Air Corps basic training at the Army Air Field in Ontario, California, where he was commissioned as an officer (2nd Lt.) bombardier in June 1944. He was later assigned to the Army Air Field in Gulfport, Miss.
In August 1943, the Reno Gazette-Journal included a short announcement of Lt. Poe’s marriage in Reno, NV to Imogene Flossie Howell of Ada, OK. At that time, Lt. Poe listed his hometown as Reno.
Little is known of Lt. Poe’s activities from that time on until his death on Jan. 17, 1945.
Contemporary news reports in the San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 25, 1945, headlined “Final Rites Conducted for Lt. Richard Poe" stated:
“Full Military honors were paid yesterday to Lt. Richard P. Poe, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Dewitt Poe, Sr., and brother of Mrs. Elizabeth Turner of Fontana, who died in the crash of an Army B-17 Flying Fortress Jan. 17 at Minette, Mississippi. His widow, Mrs. Imogene F. Howell, also resides in Fontana.” (NOTE: Other news articles indicated the crash was in Bay Minette, Alabama.)
The news article also described the military funeral held on Jan. 24, including a military color guard, escort and firing squad. All pall bearers were Army officers.
The crash of the training mission flight claimed Lt. Poe’s life and killed all 11 crew members and also started a serious forest fire when the plane landed in a wooded section and burst into flames. Wreckage and bodies were scattered over a five acre area. Final rites were conducted at Mark B. Shaw Funeral Home with burial at Mt. View Cemetery on Highland Avenue in San Bernardino.
Lt. Poe earned the World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.