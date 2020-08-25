(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
Generally, research into the men killed in World War II and the Korean War is sketchy at best, resulting in hours spent on each individual.
In the case of Fontanan and Korean War hero Air Force 1st Lt. Billy B. Dobbs, however, resources were so plentiful that I found myself skipping over news articles because I had already read the stories in dozens of different newspapers from across the country.
As I read the news accounts, I was reminded of WWII hero and Medal of Honor recipient Audie Murphy, whose battlefield prowess was shared across the country. Additionally, photos of the other 26 or so Fontana men were difficult to find; however, I was fortunate to find two Dobbs military photos and one family heirloom picture.
It would be difficult to write a narrative about Lt. Dobbs without taking up a full page in this paper, so I decided to write a chronology with some verbiage along the way which I hope adequately tells the story of this true Fontana hero.
As you will soon see, Dobbs survived fierce dogfights with Russian MIG jets, almost qualifying as an ACE pilot, only to be killed in 1952 while on a routine training flight at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, NV after he returned home from the battlefront. Another sad and heartbreaking Fontana story as we’ve read in previous FONTANA HONOR ROLL columns. However, as you read below, you will see the human behind the name, as did I.
Jan. 29, 1929: William “Billy” Bruce Dobbs is born in Wilmington, CA, son of Robert I Thurston and Hazel Elizabeth Nancolas Dobbs
1930: (Age 1) Lived in Los Angeles
1935: Moved to Arlington, CA (Age 6)
April, 1940: Moved to Bloomington (Age 10)
Feb. 13, 1942: Earns Boy Scout Troop 2 Eagle Scout. Honored by the Fontana Rotary Club at the old Fontana Inn, with the award presented by Ronald Ingold. Other notable Fontana Boy Scouts present included Martin Matich, Pat Comstock, Bobby Devries, W, J. Murray and Charles Ladner. (Age 12)
1942-43 (about): News article lists Dobbs as a member of a junior high school operetta chorus. (Age 12-13)
1946: Graduates from Chaffey High School (Age 16)
1946-49: (approximately) Graduates from Chaffey College with a degree in aeronautical engineering (Age 18-19)
1949: Joins the Air Force (Age 19)
1950: Commissioned as a 2nd Lt. and pilot after 13 months of training at Perrin Air Force Base in Sherman TX; flies 130 hours in a “T6 Texan” trainer aircraft. Selected for fighter training at Williams Air Force Base, where he flew the “famous F-80 jet fighter, the Shooting Star.” (Age 20)
1951: Newspaper article in Redwood City titled “Engaged Couple Feted” announces Dobbs engagement to Marci Adair Fitzroy of Fairfax, CA. Dinner and cocktails were served. (Age 21)
February, 1951: Marriage license issued in San Anselmo, CA (Age 22)
May 24, 1952: Married in San Bernardino. (Age 21, his wife is 19)
1951-52: Flies twice to Anchorage, AK for further training.
----- THE FOLLOWING CHRONOLOGY may not be in exact order; however, most of this information was published in a dozen or so newspapers across the country. All events occurred in 1952-53. Some stories may report the same occurrence but were published in different papers nationwide. (Headlines are in quotation marks.)
“Sabrejets Draw First Blood In Four Days.” “Thirty-six Sabre jets battled 40 Migs between 37,000-45,000 feet over Sinjanu in ‘Mig Alley." The damaged enemy jets were claimed by 1st Lt. Billy B. Dobbs of Fontana, CA and 1st Lt. Robert W. Smith of York, PA.”
“American Sabrejets Damage Two Reds In Renewed Fights.” Two Russian-type Migs were damaged in a fight between 36 U.S. F-86 Sabres and about 40 Migs. The Red jets were hit by Lt. Billy Dobbs of Fontana, CA and 1st Lt. Robert W. Smith of York, PA.”
“U.S Airmen Bag Two More Planes.” American Saberjets shot down two Mig-15’s today to bring to seven the number of Communist jets destroyed in the past three days… First Lt. Billy B Dobbs of Fontana, Calif., and Capt. Brooks J. Liles of Elizabeth N.J. each shot down a Red jet. Dobbs already had one damaged MIG to his credit…”
“Two Migs Downed; Fontana Pilot Destroys One.” (See above)
“MIGS Take beating; Fontana, San Bernardino Pilots Each Nail One.” “American Sabrejets destroyed or damaged 23 Communist MIG-15’s today, setting a record for the number of Red jets hit in a single day of dogfighting in the Korean war… Another Mig kill was credited to 1st Lt. Billy Dobbs, Fontana, Calif.”
“11 Jet Pilots Near Ace Rating." “With April already producing two new jet aces in its first three days, 11 other F-86 Sabrejet pilots are within striking distance of the select circle requiring destruction of five or more enemy planes… Other pilots who are near ace ranking include 1st Lt. Billy B. Dobbs with three destroyed and two Migs damaged.”
“Valley Pilots Near Ace Rank” “Two San Bernardino valley men, Air Force pilots in Korea, are nearing ace rank… Dobbs has three kills, one probable and two damaged Migs to his credit.”
“U.S Bombers Swarm Over North Korea... Californian Scores.” “The fifth (Mig shot down) was credited to 1st lt. Billy B. Dobbs of Fontana, Calif.” (Parenthetical added)
“Near Record." “U.S. Sabre pilots today shot down 10 Communist Mig-15 fighter planes, the second highest bag for a day in the Korean war… ‘The Migs never saw us, said Colonel Francis S Cabreski. We had a perfect ‘bounce’ and we dived right down their tail pipes…’ Other kills for the day were credited to Lt. Billy Dobbs of Fontana, Calif.”
“Aerial Battles Over Korea Are In Fifth Day." “Two of the sweptwing MIGS (crashed) to earth in flames after being riddled with deadly fire from the guns of… 1st lt. Billy B. Dobbs of Fontana, Calif.” (Parenthetical added)
“U.N Downs Two Migs, Fontana Pilot Gets One.” “The damaged enemy jets were claimed by 1st Lt. Billy B. Dobbs and…”
“Veteran Of Korea Killed In Accident With Jet Trainer." Funeral services were held in Fontana, Calif. July 30 (1952) for First Lieut. Billy B. Dobbs, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.T. Dobbs… Lieut. Dobbs was killed at Nellis Air Field near Las Vegas, Nev., when a t-33 jet trainer crashed. A student also was killed. Lieutenant Dobbs was serving as gunnery instructor at the air field following his return from Korea on May 15th.” (Dobbs’ death certificate attributed his death to “Injuries, multiple, extreme… in an Aircraft Accident.” (Parenthetical added)
And finally, on Feb. 19, 1953, the San Bernardino Sun reported, in bold caps: “SON BORN TO WIFE OF LATE PILOT HERO OF KOREAN WAR." “Little Billy (Billy Bruce Dobbs II), all eight pounds 11 ounces of him, has a plentiful supply of black hair, eyes of no distinguishable color at present and a very proud and happy mother … While flying with the 5th Air Force, Lt. Dobbs shot down four enemy MIGs, received a probable for another and damaged four Communist fighters. Lt. Dobbs had flown 100 combat missions prior to his return to this country. He held the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal. (Age 24) (Parentheticals added)
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
