(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
Sergeant Gary Ellis Hoadley was born in Johnson City, New York on Nov. 29, 1946 and died at the age of 21 on Aug. 3, 1968 while serving in Vietnam as a member of the elite 101st Airborne Division, 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry, “C” Company.
He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Hoadley, who resided at 18209 Arrow Route in Fontana. He was a graduate of Fontana High School, circa 1962. He was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fontana.
“Sgt. Hoadley wrote beautiful letters from the jungles of Vietnam, telling of his love for the exotic landscape and his sympathy for the impoverished villagers,” according to a 1990 San Bernardino Sun news story about a street being named after him in Fontana. “A sniper's bullet put an end to the letters on Aug. 3, 1968. The next message Mary Hoadley (Gary’s mom) received was from two grim faced soldiers standing on her front doorstep.”
The article continued, “I felt such a big tug in my heart. He was my baby … my whole world fell apart,” said his mom. “He had no fear and no thoughts of dying … He thought he was destined to go there and do something about the poor.”
Hoadley arrived “in country” (Vietnam) on Dec. 15, 1967. His Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) was 11B4P (Airborne Qualified), or Infantryman. Typically, Vietnam tours were 13 months. Hoadley was killed by small arms fire eight months into that tour in the Thua Thien Province, South Vietnam. Records indicate he died outright.
An online post on May 27, 2019 from Melody Wells Petras paid honor to six men with whom she was acquainted and who died in Vietnam. Adjacent to Sergeant Hoadley’s name was the comment, “My best buddy… May you rest in peace.”
A 1966 news article in the Scranton PA Times-Tribune listed his family as follows: “Sgt. Gary Ellis Hoadley, 21 … was the grandson of Mrs. Mary Wozniak and the late John Wozniak … His mother is the former Mary Wozniak of Peckvile (PA) …Sgt. Hoadley was born in Johnson City, NY and resided there until the family moved to California four years ago … Also surviving are a brother, Lawrence, a sister, Mrs. Sheera Joines and four nieces, all of Fontana. Military rites were conducted Aug. 14, (1966) with the Reverend John S. Mix, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fontana, officiating. Interment, Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego.” (All parentheticals added)
In honor of his service and ultimate sacrifice, Sgt. Hoadley was awarded the Purple Heart (wounded or killed in combat), Combat Infantryman Badge (signifying a minimum of 30 days in combat against hostiles while assigned to an Infantry or similar unit), the Marksmanship Badge, the Parachutist Badge, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Army Presidential Unit Citation, the Vietnam Gallantry Cross and the Army Good Conduct Medal. Hoadley is remembered on a plaque in the FOHI quad area and on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., at Panel W49 Line 5.
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.