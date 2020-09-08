(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
Please allow me to speak in the first person. I knew of future Corporal Calvin Lewis in high school although he graduated from Fontana High School in 1966, two years before me. However, in junior high and high school I was a classmate of and friends with two of his brothers, identical twins Charlie and Charles Lewis. Charlie and Charles were the only two identical twins I have ever known whom I could not tell apart. When compared to older brother Calvin, one would think they were identical triplets.
Calvin was born on Feb. 12, 1948 in Fontana. He lived at 6641 Jacaranda Street. Records conflict as to whether or not he was drafted or enlisted in the Army in March, 1968. He was sent to Vietnam on Aug. 18, 1968. He was killed five months later on Jan. 6, 1969.
His MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) was 11B10, Infantryman, (known as 11 Bravo, one of the toughest assignments in the Army). In other words, he was sent into the jungles of Vietnam, where he engaged in combat with the enemy. PFC Lewis served with 9th Infantry Division, 39th Infantry, 4th Battalion.
The website “TOGETHER WE SERVED.com” states Lewis was killed in action by a “booby-trapped 105mm shell, 9 km northwest of Dong Tam Base.”
A San Bernardino Sun article stated that Corporal Lewis was originally reported as MIA (Missing in Action), however the Army subsequently determined that he was actually killed in action.
He was survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe L. Lewis; two sisters, Mary Lucille Lewis and Lezoria Thomas; and four brothers: Alfored, Charlie, Charles, Eddie, all in Fontana, and a fifth brother, Alvin Lewis, of Los Angeles.
Palm Chapel in Fontana handled Corporal Lewis’ full military funeral arrangements.
Calvin is buried in Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego. He is remembered on a plaque outside the Fohi auditorium in the quad area as well as on the Washington D.C. Vietnam Memorial, Panel 35 W, Line 43.
In recognition of his service and ultimate sacrifice, Corporal Lewis was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal.
