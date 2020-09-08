(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
Again, I ask readers to bear with me as I speak in the first person, because once again, another Vietnam casualty, Richard Burns, was a friend of mine at Fontana High School. Richard and I came to know each other through sports and generally just being at Fohi together.
Richard was born in Oakland on Sept. 5, 1948, the oldest son of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald (Bud) Burns, who soon moved to Fontana after Richard’s birth. Richard attended Fontana Junior High and Fontana High School, graduating with the Class of 1967, along with another Vietnam casualty, Pat Basile, and also as a classmate of my late brother, Bob Freeman. At Fohi, Richard was a member of Student Council and the water polo team. He was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
A few years ago, I was watching a Tom Brokaw “1968” documentary when an Army field nurse who served in Vietnam was introduced. This nurse, Nellie Harness Coakley, talked about seeing a seriously wounded young soldier being brought into the hospital. She told how she watched him die and she was struck with the thought that here she was with this dead young soldier and his mother has no idea that he died. As she said this, the Army photo you see above of Richard Burns appeared on the screen. Some years later after Richard’s death, in 1999 Nurse Coakley added to her original story when she posted the following message online:
“I was present when Richard died. His name tag was the only one I ever read in triage. I believe I was meant to, because we had many men come in from his platoon that day and I helped comfort a friend the first night and his Lt., the next while I was on night duty. He must have been a wonderful human being because he was obviously highly thought of and deeply loved by the men in his platoon. I have so often wanted to tell his parents what a wonderful son they must have raised, how very sorry I am that he died and that we gave him our very best at our hospital. I always look him up at the Wall when I'm in DC. -- Nellie Harness Coakley, 7th MASH Unit, Wednesday, September 29, 1999”
Corporal Burns was drafted into the Army for a two-year stint and was trained as an Infantryman, as were most draftees. He arrived in Vietnam and served with the famous 101st Airborne, 3rd Battalion, 506th Infantry, B Company. He was 10 months into his 13-month tour of duty when he was killed on Feb. 28, 1968. Seven “Currahees,” as his fellow Airborne were called, were killed when two booby traps exploded. As one of his fellow Airborne soldiers said online many years later, “He nearly got through it.” Richard was posthumously promoted to Corporal, E-4.
I vividly recall reading of Richard’s death in the Fontana Herald News. He was my first friend to be killed in war. I attended his viewing at Ingold Chapel, which left an indelible image in my mind. I was struck by his “lifelessness,” if that’s a word. Richard’s body was not the first deceased person I had seen, having lost my own mom five years earlier and having seen her lying in the exact same spot in the chapel as Richard was now occupying. I saw his Purple Heart, awarded because he was killed in combat, and I thought, “That’s a terrible price to pay for a medal,” although I now have a much greater respect for that recognition.
Richard was survived by his parents and two brothers, Michael and Glenn, and a sister, Alice. He is buried in Montecito Memorial Park, Colton. He is remembered on a plaque outside the Fohi auditorium in the quad area as well as on the Washington D.C. Vietnam Memorial, Panel 31 W, Line 89.
In recognition of his service and ultimate sacrifice, Burns was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, Parachutist Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Army Good Conduct Medal.
