(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and concluding at the end of the year, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
Ronald Ellis Wiltse was destined for greatness until “multiple fragmentation wounds” took his life on May 13, 1968, deep in the heart of the Mekong Delta in South Vietnam, less than three months after he arrived “in country.” (Vietnam)
Ron was born on March 2, 1944 in Newport News, VA, the son of Ellis Wiltse and Thelma Wheat Leonard. (Another record shows his mother’s name as Ortensia Schweiger, who is likely his step-mother. It appears as though Ron’s father and mother eventually divorced and he may have remarried. However, it is clear that Thelma Wiltse was cited as his mother in news accounts of his death.)
After moving to Fontana, Ron lived at 16608 Valencia Avenue. He attended Fontana High School, where he excelled academically and in leadership roles. In 1962, he graduated at the top of his Fohi class as valedictorian, and he also served as senior class president. He was also a lifetime member of the academic-based California Scholastic Society (CSF).
Cheryl Heath, a long-time Fontanan and retired Fontana Junior High School and Fontana A.B. Miller High School English teacher, was one of his classmates and friends in high school. She said: “He was just the nicest guy. Both of our names start with 'W' so we got to know each other quite well because we always seemed to be sitting next to each other.”
After high school, Ron married Cory M. Robins; however that marriage was dissolved in 1966. When Ron died in May of ‘68, news articles listed his wife as Susan, from Rineyville, KY. Ron had a son named David; however, records do not indicate from which marriage he was born.
Prior to his time in the Army, Ron was a pre-med student at UCLA. Two years later he would be a commander of a tank company in the Mekong Delta.
While in either basic or advanced training, Ron was recruited for Officer Candidate School (OCS), which he accepted, graduating third in his class of 89 at the Fort Knox, KY OCS program. He was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant. He shipped out to Vietnam at the end of February 1968, where he served with the 9th Infantry Division, 60th Infantry, “B” Company.
Official military records recorded the following 9th Division information:
“The 9th Division … arrived in South Vietnam on 16 December 1966 from Fort Riley, Kansas. On deployment the Division was assigned to the III Corps Tactical Zone of Vietnam, where it commenced operations in Dinh Tuong and Long An Provinces (6 January-31 May 1967) in Operation Palm Beach. Its area of operations was in the rivers and canals of the Mekong Delta from 1967 to 1972. Operating deep within the Viet Cong (VC)–controlled Delta, the Division was charged with protecting the area and its population against VC insurgents and ensuring the success of the South Vietnamese government's pacification program. Faced with unrelenting physical hardships, a tenacious enemy and the region's rugged terrain, the Division established strategies and quantifiable goals for completing their mission.”
Ron’s mother, Thelma, said Ron was involved in “a sweep around Saigon” and that prior to his death, he was wounded by a bullet to the knee. He only recently returned to duty when he died. He was promoted from 2nd lt. to 1st lt. just two weeks prior to being mortally wounded.
In an online post by a soldier who served with Lt. Wiltse, Robert N. Tibbetts said: “SETTING RECORD STRAIGHT — (I) Arrived at firebase Yeager on April Fools Day 1968 as a New Man and had a little green off (this writer is not familiar with this term) when my Platoon Leader snapped a picture of me which I have today and have over time looked at often. Lt. Wiltse as others that day, gave their lives to save a brother. This needs to be recorded and I am sorry it has taken so long.” (Parentheticals and emphasis added)
Another post in 2001 by Nancy Heeren Davis said, “HE WAS NICE AND EXTREMELY INTELLIGENT -- A fellow high school classmate of mine, Ronald E Wiltse, Panel # 60-E, Line # 6 on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial … was an only child, and his parents were 'older' parents. They were probably passed away before the (Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial) Wall was even built. That is why I felt like someone who knew him had a duty to have him remembered. He was our sr. class president at Fontana High School in Fontana, California."
Posted by Steve Wilmeth: “GOODBYE TO AN OLD FRIEND -- Ron had desire, character, ideas, intellect, and was always willing to stand up for what was right. He was my bunk mate in OCS, and I miss my friend.”
Thursday, May 30 was Memorial Day in 1968. The next day, Friday, May 31, 1st Lt. Ronald Ellis Wiltse was laid to rest with military honors at Green Acres Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Army Chaplain Alfred W. VanSelow officiated. Stanley L. Dickey Mortuary handled the details.
Lt. Wiltse was survived by his mother and father; his wife, Susan; a son, David; his sister, Winnifred Lang; and a brother, Roy Akers.
For his service, Lt. Wiltse was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and the Army Good Conduct Medal. He is memorialized with his name on a plaque in the Fohi quad area, as well as on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, DC, Panel 60 East, Line 6.
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
