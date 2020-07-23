(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
Very little is known about Private Eraclio Manzo. Research produced no photos, education information or Fontana history.
We do know, however, that he was a native of Etiwanda, lived in the West End his entire life and was survived by Fontana sister Cani Manzo, brother Trinidad, also of Fontana, and a brother named Eduardo who lived in Kansas.
Militarily, Private Manzo was listed as an “enlistee” who most likely was ordered by the president, as were all World War II servicemen, to serve in the Army until the cessation of hostilities plus six months.
Manzo died of non-battle-related causes when, according to news articles in the Van Nuys Valley News, Manzo was “crushed underneath an overturned Army truck one and one-tenths (sic) miles east of Coldwater Canyon on Mulholland Dr…. at 5:30 p.m. on Friday Sept. 1, 1944.”
At the time, Manzo was assigned to Squadron A- 410th Army Air Force BU (Bomber Unit?), Hollywood, CA.
Police determined Manzo “failed to negotiate a right turn in the highway and swung up on a soft shoulder. The vehicle then crossed the road to the south side where it plunged into an embankment and turned over, pinning the victim (Manzo) underneath.” Another private on the truck “escaped with only shock and a wrenched shoulder.”
Services for Manzo were held at the D’Asti Catholic Church a few days after his death.
Although Manzo was not killed in combat or while in a theatre of war, he is considered a casualty of WWII because he died while serving during the war. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation and the Army Good Conduct Medal. No records were found listing his place of internment.
