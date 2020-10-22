(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and continuing through the rest of this year, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
The heartbreaks just keep coming. United States Army Private First Class Joseph Penn Marek’s death on his very first patrol ranks at or near the top of such stories.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1945 in Pennsylvania, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph P. Marek Sr. The family later moved to Glendora, CA and eventually to Fontana in April 1967, residing at 17872 Miller Avenue. Joseph Jr. attended high school in Glendora, after which he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in electronics.
After college, Marek was drafted and sent to battle as an Army Infantryman. He was assigned to the 199th Infantry Brigade, 12th Infantry, 4th Battalion, “B” Company.
PFC Marek was 22 when he died on Nov. 15, 1967.
A San Bernardino Sun news article said, “He was in Vietnam for less than two weeks when he caught a bullet to the chest on his very first patrol.” The Sun article described the patrol as “routine.” (Note: Other, more credible sources indicated he died of “multiple fragmentation wounds.”)
A few weeks earlier, Marek wrote his family, saying, “Well Mom, I guess I’m not going to be able to have any of your Thanksgiving dinner this year. Dinner for me will probably be out of a tin can in the swamps.”
In that same letter as related in the S.B. Sun article, Joseph wrote, “’Don’t worry. I’ll be here in the Mekong Delta for at least 30 days. We don’t believe there are any Viet Cong in the area. I’ll patrol tomorrow.”
While telling this story, Mrs. Marek wiped a tear from her cheek and said, “He was the kind who always worried about everyone else before he worried about himself.”
On Sept. 29, 1967, Joseph began his 30 day pre-deployment leave with his family here in town, after which he was sent to and arrived in Vietnam, Gia Dinh Province, on Nov. 2. On Nov. 15, he was dead. The initial word from the Army said he was wounded. The next day, his family was told he died.
The Sun article continued: “Mrs. Marek was bitter and hurt about her son’s death. ‘The whole thing is such a needless slaughter. Joe didn’t approve of the war, and we didn’t either.’” This writer recalls the emergence of this sentiment with many of my buddies who deployed to ‘Nam. Like Joe, they answered their country’s call to duty. Most of them came home. Some did not.
A final comment in the S.B. Sun article told how the Army was going to allow Marek's close friend, PFC Gary Barnett, accompany Joe’s body on his final journey home. Unfortunately, the Army couldn’t locate PFC Barnett. Said a sobbing Mrs. Marek, “My Lord, maybe he’s dead too.”
A final note: A 2013 online post from one of Joe’s friends and fellow veteran, Ralph Stone, said, “Joe was one of my best friends in the early '60s at Citrus College. He had a bitchin’ '55 Chevy red and white. My mom cried when she heard he was killed. I lost two buddies in one letter (from home) in 1967. Glendora wasn’t the same when I got out of the Army with my lost friends.” (sic and parenthetical added)
For his service, PFC Marek was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Army Good Conduct Medal. He is memorialized at the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial in Washington, DC, Panel 29E, Line 101. Joe is buried at Oakdale Memorial Park in Glendora.
