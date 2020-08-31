(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
Private Kenneth James Robinson was known to me and my classmates in high school as Kenny Redondo and was an acquaintance of mine. The name difference (Robinson in military records and in his obituary; Redondo in high school) is most likely related to the fact that his foster parents here in town were Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Redondo -- again, folks who were then-acquaintances of mine through our mutual membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
PFC Redondo was born in Dragerton, Carbon County, UT on June 14, 1950, the son of Gilbert Albert Robinson and Bessie Gertrude Woolary. Ancestry.com records show his mother and father were 47 and 51 years of age, respectively, when Kenny was born. He lost his mom when he was just 4 years old.
Military records indicate Kenny was of the Baptist faith and not married. He was only 18 years old when he met his untimely death in the Kon Tum region of Vietnam on March 11, 1969 and had been “in country” for less than two months. He was a heavy vehicle driver assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, 69th Armor, D Company.
An article in the Salt Lake Tribune on March 16, 1969, titled “Spanish Fork GI, 18, Dies in Viet Red Mortar Attack,” said, “His father, Gilbert Robinson of Spanish Fork, was notified Saturday that his son was killed when his jeep patrol was hit by a hostile mortar outside of Da Nang. Pvt. (sic) Robinson had been in Vietnam since Jan. 22, 1969. He entered the Army two months after graduating from Fontana, Calif., High School (sic), last June. … Survivors include his father; foster parents; eight brothers and sisters… “
FindaGrave.org says Kenny was killed by hostile action, died outright; that his body was recovered; he was a ground casualty and was hit by “artillery, rocket or mortar.”
For his service, he was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
Kenny is buried in the Westminster, CA Memorial Park. He is remembered on a plaque outside the FOHI auditorium in the quad area as well as on the Washington D.C. Vietnam Memorial, “ON THE WALL Panel W29 Line 13.”
