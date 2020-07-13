(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
United States Army Private First Class Leland Doyle Inklebarger was killed in action in France on Jan. 3, 1945, a mere four months from the end of World War II in the European theatre of war.
PFC Inklebarger was attached to the 141st Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division, and is buried in the Epinal Cemetery and Memorial in Vosges, France.
Prior to serving in WWII, the 1940 Census shows PFC Inklebarger lived on a farm in Arkansas and was a truck driver, working 48 hours a week, and had completed one year of high school.
Birth and marriage records for Inklebarger all indicate roots in Arkansas, having been born there in 1919, and also having married the former Josephine Inez Howie of Charleston, Franklin County, Arkansas. However, at the time of his death, a San Bernardino County Sun newspaper article said he was married to “Mrs. Inez Inklebarger of 1235 Palmetto street, Fontana.” They were married on Jan. 17, 1941, in Franklin County, Arkansas, prior to the United States’ entry into WWII.
Records do not indicate whether Inklebarger enlisted or was drafted; however, in any event, he began his service on Jan. 4, 1944. He died on Jan. 3, 1945, one day short of his one-year anniversary as a soldier. In that brief time as an infantryman serving in the European theatre of war, Inklebarger was wounded three times, earning a Purple Heart with two Oak Leaf Clusters.
On Feb. 11, 1945, the SB Sun reported Inklebarger was one of 2,374 men identified as wounded in Europe. The time frame for when those wounds were inflicted was not part of the story; however, 11 days later, in a subsequent news article titled, “Three S.B. County Men Reported Killed,” Inklebarger was listed as one of “1,478 American soldiers killed in the European area…” In addition to his wife, records show Inklebarger was survived by a younger sister, Clara, four years his junior. It is unknown if either of his parents survived him.
Inklebarger’s medical records indicated he was a “battle casualty” who received multiple wounds to the abdomen and pelvis, lower back and lower extremities as the result of “Artillery Shell, Fragments, Afoot or unspecified.” In addition to his three Purple Hearts, Inklebarger was also awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Marksmanship Badge, WWII Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
