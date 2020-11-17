(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars.)
Army PFC Paris Montanez was a friend of this writer while at Fontana High School, Class of 1968. He enlisted either during or immediately after our senior year, because, a mere six months later, he was in Vietnam. Two months after that he was killed in action.
Paris was born on March 5, 1950, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paris A. Montanez, who lived at 8165 Alder Avenue here in town.
He died in the Binh Duong Province in South Vietnam on Jan. 27, 1969, just 10 weeks into his 13-month combat tour of duty.
PFC Montanez was a member of the elite “Big Red One,” (1st Infantry) Division, 28th Infantry, 1st Battalion, “B” Company. His MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) was 11B10, Infantryman.
Circumstances surrounding his death are unclear and seemingly contradictory. One record indicated he was a “ground casualty…Misadventure (Friendly Fire).” A San Bernardino Sun news article announcing his death reported “Montanez was killed… as a result of enemy fire while on ambush patrol.” A third record simply listed “small arms fire” as the cause of death.
A final S.B. Sun article stated, “The Fontana soldier was originally declared missing, but the Army later announced Montanez died as the result of hostile action.”
Extensive research into Paris’ Infantry Unit’s history to ascertain the correct information was not successful, nor could a search of myriad dictionaries (college, medical, legal, etc.) reach consensus on the definition of “misadventure,” particularly as it applies to deaths in the military.
In any event, Montanez is remembered on a number of online sites. One remembrance in 2013 from Sue Payne states, simply, “NEVER FORGOTTEN. Friends and family do not forget.”
Another, by this writer in 2018, says, “We remembered you at our 50th Class Reunion --Paris, we only knew each other casually in high school. I was class president and you were my friend. On Sept. 29, 2018, at our 50th reunion, we observed a moment of silence for you and 103 other lost classmates of 1968. At ease, my friend. Bill Freeman, Army PFC 69-72. FOHI '68.”
In 2001, friend Rick Lynch wrote, “A friend I still remember. If he could see us now.”
Finally, in 2006, Fontana teacher and coach Steve Marlatt wrote, “Paris, you are not forgotten. Every Memorial Day students from your former high school still honor your service. We will never forget.”
For his service, PFC Montanez was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
At the time of his death, in addition to his parents, Montanez was survived by two sisters, Carolyn and Susan; and three brothers, Roger, Ricky and John, all of whom were living at home. He was also survived by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Kinsler of Los Angeles and Mrs. Lucille Mespelt of North Carolina. Military funeral services and burial were held at Fort Rosecrans National Memorial Cemetery in San Diego.
Montanez is memorialized at the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., Panel 33W, Line 003 and on a plaque in the FOHI quad.
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
