(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
U.S. Army Private John Charles Humphrey Jr. was born on Feb, 11, 1926 in San Francisco to John and Eloise Humphrey. Along with his brother Cyrus and his sister Mary, he spent his formative years in San Francisco. The Humphrey family later moved to Fontana, where he enrolled in high school.
In 1943 the family relocated to Santa Cruz and John transferred into the junior class of Santa Cruz High School. During his year at Santa Cruz High, he took a college preparatory course and majored in mathematics. After leaving high school, he moved back to Fontana.
On Nov. 5, 1945, when he died, the Santa Cruz Sentinel newspaper included a story headlined as "Humphrey was killed in Auto Crash."
The San Bernardino Sun newspaper also covered Humphrey’s death and the death of two others in the crash, saying, “A soldier home on furlough and his girlfriend were instantly killed, the driver of their car was fatally hurt and a second girl seriously injured when a Pacific Electric freight train struck an automobile (Humphrey’s) at the Sierra Avenue crossing in Fontana at 3:18 a.m. yesterday.” (Parenthetical added)
The scene of the accident is now immediately north of the Lewis Library and Technology Center, where the current Pacific Electric Trail runs. This writer recalls waiting for trains to pass at the old tracks where the accident occurred while “cruising Sierra” hundreds of times during my early years of prowling the streets here in Fontana.
Continuing, the Sun article said, “The soldier, PFC John C. Humphrey, 20, and his companion, Miss Josie Skubic, 19, both of Fontana, were crushed to death in the rear seat of the car. The driver, Richard E. Black, 20, died at the county hospital three hours later.”
Although Humphrey died after the war ended, he was considered a casualty of World War II because he was still serving his original WWII enlistment.
Approximately two years later, the Sun reported that all three parents of the deceased sued Pacific Electric and five other individuals, all of whom were associated with Pacific Electric. Considerable follow-up research was unsuccessful in determining the final outcome of the suit.
Humphrey joined the Army Air Force Reserve on Aug. 23, 1944 while still a student at Santa Cruz High School and was called to active duty at the Presidio of Monterey and sent to Randolph Field, Texas.
After receiving specialized training at other locations, he served as a ground crewman.
Prior to being shipped overseas, Humphrey was given the furlough mentioned above and returned to spend it in Fontana, where he was killed. He was expected to be sent overseas in a few days.
Funeral services and rosary for Humphrey were recited at Ingold Chapel on Nov. 8, 1945. Mass was then celebrated at the Precious Blood Church of Los Angeles. He was survived by his mother Mrs. Eloise Humphrey and his sister Mary, who lived at 231 North Emerald Avenue here in Fontana. He is buried in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Los Angeles.
In honor of his military service, Humphrey was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. Freeman may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
